Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
