Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

