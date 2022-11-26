HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in HP were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

