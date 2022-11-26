HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 180,679 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

