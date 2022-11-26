Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

