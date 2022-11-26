Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.8 %

SPR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.