Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

