Humanscape (HUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $942,750.26

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $942,750.26 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

