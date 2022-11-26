Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

H stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

