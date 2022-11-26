Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Performance
HYQ opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1-year high of €530.50 ($541.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.12.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
