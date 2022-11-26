iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Volume of $19.12 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $90.13 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00006731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,531.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010435 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240698 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.09121339 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,179,429.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.