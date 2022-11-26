Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical comprises about 6.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Inari Medical worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

