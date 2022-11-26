Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.25 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00009806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.25 million and $6.39 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

