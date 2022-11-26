Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Buys C$19,000.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,658,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,306.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MAI opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$173.92 million and a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

