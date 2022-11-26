Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $32,640.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
