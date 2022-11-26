Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $32,640.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.