Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 85,042 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

