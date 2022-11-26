Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $343.52 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

