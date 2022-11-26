Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 85,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 574,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after buying an additional 188,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.36 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.