Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.