Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

