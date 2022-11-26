Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTS stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.