Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,316 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

