International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of International Distributions Services to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.63) to GBX 144 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.