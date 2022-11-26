Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $186.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

