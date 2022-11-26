Intrua Financial LLC Buys 8,949 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

