Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after buying an additional 78,646 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.