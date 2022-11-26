Intrua Financial LLC Has $290,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

