Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $116.22.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.