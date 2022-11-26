Intrua Financial LLC Invests $451,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STAG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.