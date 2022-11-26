Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.48.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.