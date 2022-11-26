Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

