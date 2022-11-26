Intrua Financial LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

