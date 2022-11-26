Intrua Financial LLC Sells 122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 107.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.46 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.