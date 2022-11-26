Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.11.

INTU stock opened at $392.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $409.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

