Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJP opened at $22.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

