Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stock Position Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

