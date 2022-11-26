IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

