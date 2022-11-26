iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

