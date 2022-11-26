iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 171.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 30,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM opened at $185.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

