iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $227.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $302.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

