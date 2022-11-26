iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.95% of iShares Silver Trust worth $190,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

