iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.95% of iShares Silver Trust worth $190,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.