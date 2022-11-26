J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.2 %

SJM stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

