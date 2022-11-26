Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $2,578,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

