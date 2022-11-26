JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 455,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,528. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.