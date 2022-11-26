JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,498.76 on Tuesday. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,193.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,222.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 531.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

