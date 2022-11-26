JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a market perform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
DBS Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $111.25.
DBS Group Cuts Dividend
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
