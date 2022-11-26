JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a market perform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.9631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

