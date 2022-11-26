JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.