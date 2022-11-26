Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Increased to CHF 63 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

