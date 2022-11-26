JUNO Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $118.37 million and $583,877.84 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00011181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.08314558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00491958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.59 or 0.29923232 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,181,698 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.