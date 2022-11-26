JUST Market Cap Hits $199.44 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $199.44 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
