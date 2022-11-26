Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $230.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,479,000 after buying an additional 191,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.